Fri 30th July 2021

Paris to Mobilize 3,000 Officers to Keep Order at Sat Rally Against Health Passes -Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Around 3,000 policemen and gendarmes will be on duty during a protest against sanitary passes that will take place on Saturday, the BFM tv broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing a police source.

The police forces will reportedly control four manifestations against sanitary passes - from Place de Joachim du Bellay to Palais-Royal, from Palais-Royal to Place de Laroque, from Montparnasse to Place de Fontenoy and from Villiers metro station to Place de la Bastille.

Earlier in July, President Emmanuel Macron announced a number of new restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, including the mandatory use of sanitary passes - indicating either immunity against COVID-19 or a negative PCR test - in bars, restaurants, airplanes and long-distance trains starting from August.

Last Saturday, over 160,000 people reportedly took part in demonstrations against sanitary passes in the whole country. The protests were accompanied by riots in several cities.

