Paris to Participate in Afghan Peace Conference in Istanbul - Foreign Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) France will take part in the upcoming conference on peace in Afghanistan in Istanbul, the foreign ministry's spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The United Nations announced on Tuesday that the Afghan peace conference will be held in cooperation with the government of Qatar.

"France will take part in the conference on peace, which will be held in Istanbul from April 24 to May 4," the spokesperson said at a briefing, answering a question from Sputnik.

The official noted that Paris will announce the level of the French representation at the conference in due time.

After the UN announced the date and the location of the conference on inter-Afghan peace, the radical Taliban movement said it would not participate in any conferences until all foreign forces withdrew from Afghanistan, insisting on the May 1 deadline for the foreign military presence to end.