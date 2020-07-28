Paris to Reconsider Plans to Expand CDG Airport Due to COVID-19 Crisis -Transport Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) The plan to build the fourth terminal (T4) at the Paris Charles de Gaulle airport will be reconsidered in line with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the air industry, France's Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said on Tuesday on the Europe 1 broadcaster.

The government-owned Groupe ADP airport operator expects to start construction of the T4 in the first half of 2021. However, the date remains under question, as the ADP forecasts that the return traffic of Parisian airports to its pre-crisis level will not occur before 2024 due to the COVID-19 crisis. Moreover, in line with the government's eco-friendly initiatives, the climate lobby has advised against the construction of new airports and the extension of existing ones.

"The project, which foresaw the reception of 40 million more passengers by 2030, is no longer justified as it was planned," Djebbari said.

The minister added that the ADP would nevertheless receive state support in other projects, including the adjustments in airports for hydrogen-powered planes, which are currently being developed.

Djebbari also said that he had discussed the T4 project with ADP CEO Augustin de Romanet, noting that it is to be "reviewed in depth."

The cost of the T4 is estimated to be up to 9 billion Euros (over $10 billion).