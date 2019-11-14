Russia expects to receive an official request from France to provide assistance in reconstructing the fire-torn Notre Dame de Paris cathedral by the end of the year, Special Presidential Representative for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy said on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Russia expects to receive an official request from France to provide assistance in reconstructing the fire-torn Notre Dame de Paris cathedral by the end of the year, Special Presidential Representative for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy said on Thursday.

On April 15, a major blaze broke out at Notre Dame, causing the collapse of its spire and the partial destruction of its roof structure. Last week, Shvydkoy said that France had confirmed its intent to officially request Russia's participation in the reconstruction.

"We will make the final decision in January because we wait for an official request and official invitation from France. This invitation should hopefully come by the new year, and in mid-January we are scheduled to meet with the special French envoy who recruits foreign specialists to work on this project," Shvydkoy said on the sidelines of the VII St.

Petersburg International Cultural Forum.

He did not specify exactly what kind of professionals would travel to France.

"We need to understand what France needs. We have many specialists who work with stone, with wood. That is to say, specialists who know how constructions like that are restored," Shvydkoy added.

Russian experts have repeatedly pledged their preparedness to participate in the restoration of the landmark cathedral, the near destruction of which was seen as a personal tragedy for many in France and beyond.

The April fire was the largest in Notre Dame's history. While the cause is yet to be determined, the French authorities have already ruled criminal activity out. French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to rebuild the cathedral in an ambitious five-year time frame, though experts believe that it is more likely to take 10-15 years.