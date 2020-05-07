UrduPoint.com
Paris To See Less Lockdown Easing Over Virus Worries: Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 11:50 PM

Paris to see less lockdown easing over virus worries: Prime minister

French authorities remain concerned about the spread of coronavirus in Paris which will see a limited easing of lockdown measures next week compared to much of the rest of the country, the prime minister said Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :French authorities remain concerned about the spread of coronavirus in Paris which will see a limited easing of lockdown measures next week compared to much of the rest of the country, the prime minister said Thursday.

France is due on Monday to start easing a lockdown that began in mid-March as the number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths show signs of slowing.

But four regions -- the Ile-de-France region around Paris, Hauts-de-France in the north, Grand Est in the east and the southeastern region of Bourgogne-Franche-Comte still have a red classification denoting heightened concern.

Philippe told reporters France was "split in half", with virus spread far less intense in the west and south of the country, graded green, than in Paris, the north and the east.

He confirmed that in red areas, the easing of the lockdown will go ahead on Monday.

"But there will be certain restrictions. Secondary schools will not open and neither will parks and gardens" in those areas, he said.

In the Ile-de-France region, "the number of cases is falling but remains high. Higher than we would have hoped," Philippe noted.

He said vulnerable people would not be obliged to stay at home but urged those with medical conditions to exercise caution.

People in France have been allowed outside only for shopping, brief exercise or urgent errands and work. Every movement had to be justified with a form to be presented to police on demand.

From Monday, shops will be allowed to open but cafes and restaurants are staying shut. Some schools are also due to open, a strategy that has caused controversy.

France on Wednesday reported 278 new deaths from coronavirus in 24 hours, bringing to 25,809 the number of people confirmed to have died in hospitals and nursing homes.

But it also announced a new steep fall in the number of patients in hospital and intensive care.

