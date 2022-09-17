UrduPoint.com

Paris To Turn Off Lights Earlier At Louvre Pyramid Starting Saturday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2022 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) Lights inside the Louvre Pyramid will go out earlier starting Saturday, in what the French culture minister said was a "symbolic gesture" that she hopes will emphasize the need to save energy.

The glass-and-steel pyramid outside the Louvre museum is lit up from the inside until 1 a.m. every night.

Minister Rima Abdul Malak said during a morning show on France 2 television channel that illumination would be out two hours earlier than usual.

"We will turn lights off earlier at the Louvre Pyramid starting tonight. Instead of turning lights off at 1 a.m. Louvre will darken it at 11 p.m." she said.

The Palace of Versailles will go dark at 11 p.m. starting next week, an hour earlier than normal, while lights at Paris's iconic Eiffel Tower will be out at 11:45 p.m., instead of 1 a.m., starting September 23.

