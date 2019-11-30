UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Train Station Partly Evacuated Over Inactive Shell: Sources

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 01:29 PM

Paris train station partly evacuated over inactive shell: sources

Police in Paris partly evacuated Europe's busiest train station, the Gare du Nord, on Friday after an inactive explosive shell was discovered in a passenger's bag, sources said

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ):Police in Paris partly evacuated Europe's busiest train station, the Gare du Nord, on Friday after an inactive explosive shell was discovered in a passenger's bag, sources said.

The shell was found as part of a random check at the station, which serves as a stop for the Eurostar from London, the Thalys from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, four suburban train lines, and two busy Paris metros.

A source close to the investigation said the man, who was arrested, was a soldier.

Arrivals and departures were temporarily disrupted before being resumed later Friday.

Related Topics

Police Europe Germany London Paris Nord Man Belgium Netherlands From

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat performs Umrah

10 minutes ago

Smog shuts schools, universities in Iran

50 seconds ago

Motorcycle rider died in road mishaps

4 minutes ago

Warner hits 335, Smith shatters record as Pakistan ..

4 minutes ago

VC UoP elects as foreign member of CAS

4 minutes ago

New elections to be after five-year constitutional ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.