Paris Urges Israel, Palestine to Refrain From Steps That Could Aggravate Situation in Gaza

MOSCOW/PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on Thursday urged parties to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict to refrain from unilateral steps that could aggravate the situation in Gaza, as well as "undermine any prospect" of a peaceful resolution of tensions, the French Foreign Ministry said.

On Thursday, the foreign ministers of France, Egypt, Germany and Jordan held a meeting within the Munich Group mechanism on the middle East settlement.

"(Minister) Colonna will recall the need to refrain from all unilateral measures � in particular with regard to settlement activity � that are liable to fuel the spiral of violence and undermine any prospect of a two-State solution with Jerusalem as the capital of each," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, the ministry recalled the need for strict observance of the status quo of Jerusalem's Holy Sites and noted the readiness of France to contribute to the de-escalation between Israel and Palestine.

At the same time, Colonna said that violence would continue in the region until a just and sustainable solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was found.

The conflict is "far from being resolved," Colonna noted, recalling the need to continue to seek a peaceful solution, "despite the fact that its prospects seem vague."

On Tuesday night, Israel launched airstrikes against militants of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group in the Gaza Strip and their infrastructure, including rocket launchers and mortars. In response to the shelling of the Gaza Strip, militants fired 469 rockets at Israel on Wednesday, while the Israeli airstrikes hit 133 targets in the Gaza Strip, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

On Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that Israeli strikes against the Gaza Strip killed 25 and injured 76 people.