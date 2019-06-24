(@FahadShabbir)

LE HAVRE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Paris is urging Russia to use the election of Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Ukrainian president as a chance to implement Minsk agreements, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said Monday.

Philippe met with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in the French city of Le Havre earlier in the day.

"The third goal [of our meeting] was to discuss many international issues. First of all, the situation in Ukraine. We believe that the election of a new president in Ukraine gives us a new chance and this chance has to be used .

.. We urge the Russian leadership to use the changes and the election of a new president in Ukraine to fully implement Minsk agreements," Philippe told a press conference.

The French prime minister added that France and Germany were "actively using this opportunity."

France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine make up a so-called Normandy Four format focused on the settlement of the crisis in Eastern Ukraine.