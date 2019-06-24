UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Urges Moscow To Use Zelenskyy's Election To Implement Minsk Agreements - Philippe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 08:30 PM

Paris Urges Moscow to Use Zelenskyy's Election to Implement Minsk Agreements - Philippe

LE HAVRE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Paris is urging Russia to use the election of Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Ukrainian president as a chance to implement Minsk agreements, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said Monday.

Philippe met with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in the French city of Le Havre earlier in the day.

"The third goal [of our meeting] was to discuss many international issues. First of all, the situation in Ukraine. We believe that the election of a new president in Ukraine gives us a new chance and this chance has to be used .

.. We urge the Russian leadership to use the changes and the election of a new president in Ukraine to fully implement Minsk agreements," Philippe told a press conference.

The French prime minister added that France and Germany were "actively using this opportunity."

France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine make up a so-called Normandy Four format focused on the settlement of the crisis in Eastern Ukraine.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Ukraine Russia France Germany Minsk Le Havre Paris All

Recent Stories

Twitter CEO launches #YouthForGood in the UAE

31 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed receives Mediterranean Parliamentar ..

46 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises Islamic economy contri ..

1 hour ago

Rapid processing, proactive mechanisms solutions t ..

1 hour ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs Strategic Affairs Coun ..

1 hour ago

Eight-week Regional U19 Academies programme commen ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.