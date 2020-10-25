Paris Urges Muslim Countries to Stop Boycott of French Products

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) Calls for a boycott of French products in some Muslim countries are groundless and must be stopped, the French Foreign Ministry said on Sunday after President Emmanuel Macron's remarks about islam following a teacher's beheading has drawn ire in the Muslim world.

"In several countries in the middle East in recent days, there have been calls for a boycott of French products, especially those agricultural, as well as more general calls for demonstrations against France, sometimes made in hateful expressions, which were broadcast on social networks," the ministry's spokesperson said in a statement.

"The calls for a boycott are groundless and must be stopped immediately, like all attacks against our country committed by a radical minority," the diplomat added.