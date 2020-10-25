UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Urges Muslim Countries To Stop Boycott Of French Products

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 10:40 PM

Paris Urges Muslim Countries to Stop Boycott of French Products

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) Calls for a boycott of French products in some Muslim countries are groundless and must be stopped, the French Foreign Ministry said on Sunday after President Emmanuel Macron's remarks about islam following a teacher's beheading has drawn ire in the Muslim world.

"In several countries in the middle East in recent days, there have been calls for a boycott of French products, especially those agricultural, as well as more general calls for demonstrations against France, sometimes made in hateful expressions, which were broadcast on social networks," the ministry's spokesperson said in a statement.

"The calls for a boycott are groundless and must be stopped immediately, like all attacks against our country committed by a radical minority," the diplomat added.

Related Topics

World Minority France Middle East Sunday Muslim All

Recent Stories

&#039;Peace and coexistence remain strategic goals ..

26 minutes ago

Khabib Nurmagomedov&#039;s emotional retirement ma ..

26 minutes ago

29th October announced public holiday for private ..

56 minutes ago

Commercial Bank of Dubai partners with Al Fardan E ..

56 minutes ago

AUS holds Board of Trustees meeting, reviews ongoi ..

1 hour ago

India resumes 56 per cent of domestic flights

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.