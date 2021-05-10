Paris Urges Restraint to Participants of Unrest in Jerusalem - Foreign Ministry

France has called on participants in the large-scale riots in Jerusalem to exercise restraint and avoid any acts that would worsen the situation, a spokesperson for the country's foreign ministry said on Monday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) France has called on participants in the large-scale riots in Jerusalem to exercise restraint and avoid any acts that would worsen the situation, a spokesperson for the country's foreign ministry said on Monday.

Clashes between the Israeli police and Palestinian protesters started last week and lasted through this morning as Jerusalem Day, which marks Israel taking control of the city during the Six-Day War, is celebrated on May 10. To prevent clashes, the police barred entry to the Temple Mount to Jewish visitors. Later, clashes between Palestinians and the police broke out near the Morocco Gate, located between Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Wailing Wall.

"France calls on all participants to exercise maximum restraint and refrain from any provocations to restore calm as soon as possible.

All actions that contribute to escalation must be stopped," the spokesperson said, adding that Paris was concerned about the unrest.

France strongly condemns last night's rocket attacks on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, they also noted.

Earlier in the day, Israeli police told Sputnik that the situation on the Temple Mount had been brought under control.

According to the Red Crescent office in Jerusalem, a total of about 300 Palestinians were injured in clashes, with 205 being taken to hospitals. The Israeli side, for its part, reported nine casualties.