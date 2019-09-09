UrduPoint.com
Paris Wants To Organize Normandy Four Summit In Near Future - French Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 05:10 PM

Paris Wants to Organize Normandy Four Summit in Near Future - French Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) France would like to have a new highest level meeting in Normandy Four format in Paris in the coming days, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Monday.

"We would like for a new highest level meeting of the Normandy Format to be organized in Paris in the coming days," Le Drian said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

