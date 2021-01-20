Paris Welcomes Abbas Decision to Hold General Elections in Palestine - Foreign Ministry

France welcomes the decision by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to schedule legislative and presidential elections across the State of Palestine, including Gaza, the French Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) France welcomes the decision by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to schedule legislative and presidential elections across the State of Palestine, including Gaza, the French Foreign Ministry said.

Last week, Abbas issued a document confirming that the first general elections will be held since 2006, when voting to the Palestinian legislative assembly was won by Hamas. The last presidential election was held in 2005 and won by Abbas.

"France welcomes the adoption by President Mahmoud Abbas of the decree providing for the holding of legislative, presidential and Palestinian National Council elections from May 2021. This decision must now be translated into action to allow the elections to be organized throughout the Palestinian Territories," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also urged Israel to support the elections by facilitating the voting process, including in East Jerusalem, and added that France would assist in the organization of "impartial elections."

Under the presidential decree, the voting to elect members of the legislative assembly will be held on May 22, and presidential election is scheduled on July 31. Those appointed to the legislative assembly will become members of the Palestinian National Council, which is to be formed by August 31.

The voting will take place both in the West Bank and in the Gaza Strip.