(@imziishan)

The French Foreign Ministry welcomed on Tuesday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's intention to revive dialogue with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, noting that any new format of Donbas negotiations should support the already agreed basis for the crisis settlement, namely the Minsk accords and the Normandy format

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The French Foreign Ministry welcomed on Tuesday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's intention to revive dialogue with Russian leader Vladimir Putin , noting that any new format of Donbas negotiations should support the already agreed basis for the crisis settlement, namely the Minsk accords and the Normandy format.

Addressing Putin via Facebook on Monday, Zelenskyy suggested holding talks in Minsk jointly with the leaders of the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and France to discuss "whom Crimea belongs to and who is absent in Donbas." The Kremlin has pledged to consider the proposal.

"France welcomes the desire of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to intensify dialogue with his Russian counterpart to resolve the crisis [in relations] between the two countries," the ministry said.

The ministry recalled that the so-called Normandy format talks � which bring together France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine � "serve to facilitate the implementation of the commitments undertaken by the sides as part of the Minsk agreements, which constitute an agreed basis for the settlement of the conflict in the east of Ukraine."

It, however, added that "these meetings do not rule out any other diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving the same goal, and complementing [it], in particular, talks of the trilateral contact group under the auspices of the OSCE [the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe].

"

The conflict in Donbas started in 2014, when Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, which refused to recognize the new government in Kiev that came to power after what they considered to be a coup.

In 2015, a ceasefire agreement brokered by the leaders of the Normandy Four group was reached in Minsk, but the situation has remained tense. Kiev and a number of Western countries continue accusing Russia of meddling in Ukraine's affairs, including the conflict in the country's east.

Russia, in turn, has repeatedly stressed that it is a ceasefire guarantor nation under the Minsk agreements just like France and Germany and not a party to the conflict. Moscow has also said that it wants to see the neighboring country overcoming the internal conflict, which has already claimed lives of about 13,000 people, according to the United Nations.