Paris Will Consider Moscow's Guarantees Proposals If They Can Contribute To Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 05:40 PM

Paris Will Consider Moscow's Guarantees Proposals If They Can Contribute to Security

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) France will carefully study all proposals on security guarantees put forward by Moscow if they can contribute to strategic security in Europe and meet the interests of Paris and its partners, a French foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday, commenting on Russia's intention to send to NATO countries its developments on security guarantees.

"France will carefully study all proposals if they can contribute to the strengthening of strategic stability in Europe and meet the security interests of France and its partners," the diplomat told reporters.

