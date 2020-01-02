Paris Will Not Extradite Ghosn If Ex-Nissan Chairman Arrives in France - Official

Paris will not extradite ex-Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, who escaped from Japan ahead of his trial on financial misconduct charges, if he comes to France, Agnes Pannier-Runacher, the secretary of state at the French Ministry for Economy and Finance, told the BFMTV broadcaster on Thursday

Ghosn is a French national of Lebanese origin, born in Brazil.

"If Mr. Ghosn arrives in France, we will not extradite Mr. Ghosn because France never extradites its nationals," Pannier-Runacher said.

The official added that Paris will apply the same rules of the game to Ghosn as to any other French national. However, this does not mean France does not think Ghosn should not have escaped Japan's justice, according to Pannier-Runacher.

In Japan, Ghosn faces trial over accusations that he significantly underreported his income during his time as a chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Ghosn claimed that he was paid 7.8 billion Yen ($71 million) in salary from 2010-2018, but, according to Japanese media, prosecutors allege that he was in fact paid 17 billion yen.

Earlier this week, Ghosn made a surprise escape to Lebanon in breach of his bail conditions. Media reported that the ex-Nissan chairman had been carried to the airport inside a musical instrument case.

Ghosn subsequently said he fled to Lebanon and argued that he had fled injustice and political persecution in Japan.