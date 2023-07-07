France will "understand" if the US supplies cluster munitions to Kiev, but will not manufacture or provide them for anyone, French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) France will "understand" if the US supplies cluster munitions to Kiev, but will not manufacture or provide them for anyone, French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said on Friday.

"We understand the mediation to which the United States has come in its desire to assist Ukraine in its lawful self-defense," she told a briefing.

However, France as a country that has signed the Convention on Cluster Munitions does not intend to either manufacture or use them, she added.

Cluster munitions are banned by the international convention, which was ratified by 123 countries, excluding the US and Ukraine.�

On Thursday, media reported that US President Joe Biden had approved the provision of US cluster munitions to Ukraine and was expected to announce the move as part of a new $800 million military aid package.�On Friday, Democratic US Reps. Sara Jacobs and Ilhan Omar introduced an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act banning the transfer or sale of cluster munitions.