Paris wins Kvitfjell downhill as Odermatt closes in on World Cup titles

Kvitfjell, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Marco Odermatt closed in on two World Cup globes as he finished second to Dominik Paris in a windblown men's downhill in Kvitfjell on Friday.

Paris took his first victory of the season in 1min 44.67sec. It was a record fourth victory on the Olympiabakken and the 19th downhill win in his career, taking him level with Switzerland's Petter Muller in second place on the all-time World Cup downhill winners list.

"I don't know if I am the 'king', but I am feeling well, it's a good hill for me," said the 35-year-old who previously won in the Norwegian resort in 2016, 2019 and 2022.

Paris, with just two top-10 finishes this season and without a victory for 14 months, added: "You have to be very smooth and yeah, I know the key section. That makes it a bit easier."

Odermatt was 0.32sec behind the veteran Italian, but increased his lead in the discipline standings as he led a convoy of red-clad Swiss skiers home.

Stefan Rogentin was third at 0.63sec, Franjo Von Allmen placed fourth at 0.83sec after a characteristically wild ride, and Alexis Monney finished fifth at 0.89sec.

The Swiss men have now claimed 14 of the 21 downhill podium spots this season.

"It's nice to be captain of such a great team," said Odermatt, with one hand on a fourth consecutive overall World Cup title.

"The young guns, they are coming, they are pushing me a lot. I try to stay on the top. Franjo came very, very close in many races already.

"We are having a good time together, we try to help each other, push each other. They also push me and that's something very good."

Odermatt collected 80 points to increase his lead in the downhill standings to 103 over Von Allmen and 220 over Monney.

"I tried several times before in the downhill (here) and never came better than seventh place. A great step," said the 27-year-old Odermatt.

The downhillers race again on Saturday in Kvitfjell and finish their season in the March 20-27 finals in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Swiss star Odermatt, who also tops the super-G and giant slalom standings, boosted his edge in the overall standings to 440 points over slalom leader Henrik Kristoffersen.

While there are only four slalom or giant slalom races left -- with 100pts up for grabs for the winner of each race -- the Norwegian could opt to race speed events in Sun Valley in the unlikely pursuit of points.