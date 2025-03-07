Paris Wins Kvitfjell Downhill As Odermatt Closes In On World Cup Titles
Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 06:20 PM
Kvitfjell, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Marco Odermatt closed in on two World Cup globes as he finished second to Dominik Paris in a windblown men's downhill in Kvitfjell on Friday.
Paris took his first victory of the season in 1min 44.67sec. It was a record fourth victory on the Olympiabakken and the 19th downhill win in his career, taking him level with Switzerland's Petter Muller in second place on the all-time World Cup downhill winners list.
"I don't know if I am the 'king', but I am feeling well, it's a good hill for me," said the 35-year-old who previously won in the Norwegian resort in 2016, 2019 and 2022.
Paris, with just two top-10 finishes this season and without a victory for 14 months, added: "You have to be very smooth and yeah, I know the key section. That makes it a bit easier."
Odermatt was 0.32sec behind the veteran Italian, but increased his lead in the discipline standings as he led a convoy of red-clad Swiss skiers home.
Stefan Rogentin was third at 0.63sec, Franjo Von Allmen placed fourth at 0.83sec after a characteristically wild ride, and Alexis Monney finished fifth at 0.89sec.
The Swiss men have now claimed 14 of the 21 downhill podium spots this season.
"It's nice to be captain of such a great team," said Odermatt, with one hand on a fourth consecutive overall World Cup title.
"The young guns, they are coming, they are pushing me a lot. I try to stay on the top. Franjo came very, very close in many races already.
"We are having a good time together, we try to help each other, push each other. They also push me and that's something very good."
Odermatt collected 80 points to increase his lead in the downhill standings to 103 over Von Allmen and 220 over Monney.
"I tried several times before in the downhill (here) and never came better than seventh place. A great step," said the 27-year-old Odermatt.
The downhillers race again on Saturday in Kvitfjell and finish their season in the March 20-27 finals in Sun Valley, Idaho.
Swiss star Odermatt, who also tops the super-G and giant slalom standings, boosted his edge in the overall standings to 440 points over slalom leader Henrik Kristoffersen.
While there are only four slalom or giant slalom races left -- with 100pts up for grabs for the winner of each race -- the Norwegian could opt to race speed events in Sun Valley in the unlikely pursuit of points.
Recent Stories
IHC questions govt on Aafia Siddiqui case amid prisoner exchange concerns
S&P projects 20% growth in UAE's insurance sector in 2025
Financially Empowered Women, A Stronger Pakistan: The Transformative Role of BIS ..
Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani acquitted in TDAP corruption case
Rashid Al Dhaheri joins Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Junior Team
12 new ministers, nine ministers of state, advisers and special assistants get p ..
Sharjah Museums Authority showcases initiatives, innovations at ITB Berlin 2025
DP World, Mawani inaugurate SAR3 billion terminal in Jeddah
ERC brings community together with largest Iftar ever in Mukalla
Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March 31 in Abu Dhabi
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed explores future of finance in age of intelligence
Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme supports over 3,200 patients
More Stories From World
-
Paris wins Kvitfjell downhill as Odermatt closes in on World Cup titles1 minute ago
-
China's Hubei building a world-class cultural tourism destination21 minutes ago
-
Real Sociedad fight back to earn Man United draw in Europa League1 hour ago
-
Eurozone 2024 economic growth revised up to 0.9%2 hours ago
-
More than 180 missing after migrant boats sink off Yemen, Djibouti: IOM2 hours ago
-
More than 300,000 refugees return to Syria since Assad's fall: UN2 hours ago
-
Eurozone 2024 economic growth revised up to 0.9%2 hours ago
-
Thousands stranded as WWII bomb halts traffic at Paris train station2 hours ago
-
Pope marks three weeks in hospital, releases audio message2 hours ago
-
Three dead, five missing in Indonesia floods and landslides3 hours ago
-
Asian stocks, bitcoin down as trade uncertainty roils markets3 hours ago
-
Australians told 'prepare for worst' as tropical cyclone nears3 hours ago