Paris Workshop Delivers Ultra-realistic Film Prop Babies
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2025 | 01:30 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) In a workshop outside Paris, Celine Lallement stitched hairs into a silicone baby's skull -- the latest creation from a studio specialised in making ultra-realistic infants for the film and tv industries.
Founded in 2008 and based in a north Paris suburb, "Cinebebe" produces props that can take more than six weeks of crafting before they are sent to production sets.
"It's mohair, it comes from the Angora goat. It's finer than adult hair, so it imitates baby hair very well," Lallement explained as she carefully inserted each strand.
At one point, she spotted a problem.
"There are two hairs in the same follicle, that won't work," she said before using tweezers to correct the mistake.
Her latest work is set to be used in a film shoot in England, according to Justine Ray Le Solliec, who co-manages the special effects workshop.
With slightly red cheeks, tiny veins under the eyelids, skin folds and pores, it's hard to tell the difference from a real child.
"You can expect to pay around 700 Euros ($726) to rent a baby for a day's shoot and between 9,000 euros and 15,000 euros to buy one, depending on the time required to make it," said Ray Le Solliec.
Recent Stories
ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corporation to explore investment opp ..
ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan among those facing US sanctions imposed by Trump
Pakistan meets major IMF conditions in first six months of current fiscal year
China boosts cross-border trade in 2024 with smart ports
Lawyers end three-day sit-in in Hyderabad over case dispute
Al-Azhar condemns Örebro massacre in Sweden
Korean airlines' fleet tops 400, setting record high
Missing commuter plane found crashed on Alaska sea ice, authorities say
UAE Floating Hospital admitted 30 Palestinian patients since start of ceasefire
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2025
Ministry of Finance announces issuance of cabinet decision on introduction of to ..
More Stories From World
-
Paris workshop delivers ultra-realistic film prop babies3 minutes ago
-
Rwandan and Congolese leaders to meet over eastern DRC conflict23 minutes ago
-
World food prices fell in January: UN agency23 minutes ago
-
Hamas, Israel to begin fifth hostage-prisoner exchange33 minutes ago
-
Trump demands US aid agency closure despite tumult2 hours ago
-
Trump's war with the US media2 hours ago
-
Baltic states begin decoupling from Russian power grid2 hours ago
-
US approves sale of $7.4 bn in bombs, missiles to Israel2 hours ago
-
Trump revokes Biden's security clearance, escalates foreign aid crackdown2 hours ago
-
Trump says Nippon Steel to 'invest' in US Steel, not buy it2 hours ago
-
Hamas, Israel to begin fifth hostage-prisoner exchange2 hours ago
-
Handcuffs and beach clean-ups: a Cuban migrant's seven months in Guantanamo Bay2 hours ago