Paris workshop delivers ultra-realistic film prop babies

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) In a workshop outside Paris, Celine Lallement stitched hairs into a silicone baby's skull -- the latest creation from a studio specialised in making ultra-realistic infants for the film and tv industries.

Founded in 2008 and based in a north Paris suburb, "Cinebebe" produces props that can take more than six weeks of crafting before they are sent to production sets.

"It's mohair, it comes from the Angora goat. It's finer than adult hair, so it imitates baby hair very well," Lallement explained as she carefully inserted each strand.

At one point, she spotted a problem.

"There are two hairs in the same follicle, that won't work," she said before using tweezers to correct the mistake.

Her latest work is set to be used in a film shoot in England, according to Justine Ray Le Solliec, who co-manages the special effects workshop.

With slightly red cheeks, tiny veins under the eyelids, skin folds and pores, it's hard to tell the difference from a real child.

"You can expect to pay around 700 Euros ($726) to rent a baby for a day's shoot and between 9,000 euros and 15,000 euros to buy one, depending on the time required to make it," said Ray Le Solliec.