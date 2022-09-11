UrduPoint.com

Parisian Mayor Seeks To Reduce Time Of Eiffel Tower Illumination - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2022 | 01:10 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2022) Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo will propose to turn off illumination of the national landmark, the Eiffel Tower, earlier than usual as part of a larger energy-saving package, French magazine Le Journal du Dimanche reported.

Hidalgo will reportedly present the plan designed to help the French capital cut energy consumption amid unfolding energy and purchasing power crises on Tuesday morning.

One of the recommended measures will include switching off the 336 projectors that give the monument is recognizable golden glow at night 75 minutes earlier than usual. According to the plan, the tower should plunge into darkness at 11:45 p.m. local time (19:45 GMT), when last visitors leave its site, the magazine said.

Le Journal du Dimanche noted that this move is of mostly symbolic value.

