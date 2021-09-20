Parisian Police Open Probe Into Beating of Restrained Youth

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) The Parisian police prefecture has opened an investigation after a video was shared online showing an officer kick a restrained young man in the head during an arrest in a Parisian suburb.

"A video showing an arrest by police officers in Noisy-Le-Grand has been circulated on social media. An administrative investigation has been opened," it tweeted on Sunday.

The violent arrest appears to be filmed from the window of a nearby house. It shows plainclothes officers restraining the suspect on the ground when a third officer come up and hit the man with a fist and then kicks him in the head.

Arie Alimi, identified in the French media as the lawyer of the beaten man's family, said that the officer who hit his client had been put into custody. Two others were reportedly suspended from work.