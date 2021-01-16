UrduPoint.com
Parisians Gather For 1st March Against Global Security Bill In 2021

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 10:12 PM

Opponents of France's global security bill took to the streets on Saturday for their first march in Paris in 2021, a Sputnik correspondent reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) Opponents of France's global security bill took to the streets on Saturday for their first march in Paris in 2021, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The National Union of Journalists called for the demonstration. Wet snow and tightened COVID-19 restrictions, including the curfew that now starts at 6:00 p.m. local time (17:00 GMT) did not thwart the plans.

The column of the demonstrators started marching toward Place de la Bastille at about 2:00 p.m. A large number of law enforcement officers have been mobilized to ensure security.

No incidents have been reported so far.

Mass rallies have been held in Paris and other French cities after the lower house passed in the first reading in late November the controversial security bill criminalizing the dissemination of photos and videos of police officers "with intent to harm" them.

Article 24 of the bill entails up to a year in prison and a 45,000 Euros ($53,400) fine for disseminating videos and photos identifying police officers with an intention to harm them - penalties that critics deem a threat to press freedom. In a bid to address the concerns, the lower chamber amended the clause. In January, the Senate will review the bill.

