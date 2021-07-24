Parisians Gather in Trocadero Square to Protest Against COVID-19 Passes

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) A mass demonstration against COVID-19 passes is taking place in Trocadero square in the French capital, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

The protesters are holding French flags and placards that say "Freedom."

The rally was initiated by Florian Philippot, the founder of the right-wing Patriots party and a former National Rally member, who intends to run in the presidential election in 2022.

Similar protests are being held in the city of Marseille, national media reported, adding that demonstrators are singing the national anthem and chanting "Freedom."

French President Emmanuel Macron announced earlier in July a series of new restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Starting August, restaurants, bars, shopping centers, airplanes and long-distance trains will require a special pass indicating that a person has either been vaccinated or has a negative test result for COVID-19.

From Wednesday, the pass is already required when visiting museums, theaters, cinemas, festivals, concerts and amusement parks. Additionally, the French leader has introduced mandatory vaccination for French healthcare workers.

Large-scale protests swept through many cities across France last weekend. Another rally is scheduled for Sunday.