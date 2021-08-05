Parisians Gather Outside Constitutional Council to Protest Against Health Passes

A rally has been staged outside the French Constitutional Council that approved an extended usage of health passes earlier on Thursday, a Sputnik corespondent reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) A rally has been staged outside the French Constitutional Council that approved an extended usage of health passes earlier on Thursday, a Sputnik corespondent reported.

Opponents of the measure gathered at the Port-Royal station, then marched toward the Constitutional Council, which approved health passes for cafes, restaurants, and shopping centers. The new restriction will take effect on August 9.

Yellow vests movement members are reported to have joined the demonstrators who are chanting "Macron, we do not want your sanitary pass!", and "Macron to prison!" Police are present and maintaining order.

President Emmanuel Macron announced new COVID-19 containment measures on July 12, including the so-called sanitary passes, which indicate if the bearer has been vaccinated or has a negative coronavirus test. In addition, the president said vaccination should be mandatory for medical staff and those caring for the elderly. The relevant bill was prepared and passed by the French parliament.

Health passes have been required since July 21 for museums, theaters, movies, at festivals, amusement parks, and all public events attended by more than fifty people.