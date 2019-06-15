UrduPoint.com
Paris's Notre Dame Cathedral Holds 1st Mass After Devastating Fire

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 10:33 PM

Notre Dame celebrated the first mass on Saturday after a massive blaze ripped through this historic cathedral in the heart of Paris two months ago

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Notre Dame celebrated the first mass on Saturday after a massive blaze ripped through this historic cathedral in the heart of Paris two months ago.

The centuries-old Gothic building saw a large part of the roof and its landmark spire collapse in the fire on April 15 while it was still being renovated.

Access to the evening mass was limited to a few dozens for safety reasons.

A video aired by the KTO catholic television showed guests and the priest wear white helmets.

Paris Archbishop Michel Aupetit conducted the service, called Dedication Mass, during which he consecrated a new altar in a small chapel inside the cathedral.

The fire is believed to have started in the scaffolding that covered the back of the temple. Most of its treasures survived, including the crown of thorns. French President Emmanuel Macron promised to rebuilt Notre Dame within five years.

