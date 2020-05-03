MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) Paris's Orly Airport may not reopen until September as the coronavirus pandemic continues to weigh on air travel, media said Sunday.

The French daily Les Echoes cited a source familiar with the matter as saying that the airport's capacities will not be required for several more months.

It was closed to commercial traffic on March 31.

France's largest airport, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, will be able to absorb all traffic by operating two or three terminals, the newspaper said.