Parkland high school shooter pleads guilty to killing 17

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :A former student pleaded guilty on Wednesday to the February 2018 shooting rampage at a high school in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead and sparked a student-led movement for tighter gun control laws.

Nikolas Cruz, who was 19 at the time, took a legally purchased AR-15 assault rifle into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, his former school, and killed 17 students and staff members.

Cruz pleaded guilty in a packed Broward County courtroom to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder for those who were wounded during the Valentine's Day attack.