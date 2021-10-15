UrduPoint.com

Parkland High School Shooter To Plead Guilty To Killing 17: Attorney

Muhammad Irfan 21 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 10:03 PM

Nikolas Cruz, the former student accused of a 2018 shooting rampage at a high school in Parkland, Florida, will plead guilty to murdering 17 people, his lawyer told a court Friday

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Nikolas Cruz, the former student accused of a 2018 shooting rampage at a high school in Parkland, Florida, will plead guilty to murdering 17 people, his lawyer told a court Friday.

"It is our intent to enter a change of plea as to both cases, to all charges," attorney David Wheeler told a judge, indicating that Cruz would drop his initial innocent plea both for the murders and for physically attacking a jail officer after his arrest.

