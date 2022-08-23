(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) The defense team representing school shooter Nikolas Cruz on Monday began opening arguments in a trial to determine whether the 23-year old should face the death penalty for killing 17 people in a 2018 shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Cruz in October pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder. A sentencing trial began in July to determine whether the shooter should be sentenced to execution or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Defense lawyers opted to wait for the prosecution team to finish their case before presenting their own, which focuses on Cruz's past health and developmental challenges.

Cruz was adversely impacted by his mother's use of drugs and alcohol while pregnant with him, lawyer Melia Alice McNeill said during opening statements.

Cruz also had the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck three times at birth, depriving him of oxygen in the early minutes of his life and requiring resuscitation, McNeill said.

Cruz faced developmental delays and received specialized support throughout his schooling, according to the defense team. Cruz faced social and academic challenges while at Stoneman Douglas High School, during which time he engaged in self harm, McNeill said.

Prosecutors during their case focused on the premeditation involved in the shooting, as well as the brutality of the event. The court heard from witnesses of the shooting and parents of victims, who described Cruz returning to shoot wounded people and stalking school hallways for more victims.

The jury must reach a unanimous decision to put forward the death sentence under Florida state law.