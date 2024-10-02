Open Menu

Parkrun Marks 20 Years Of A Free Weekly Jog, Run... Or Walk

Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2024 | 02:20 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) When Paul Sinton-Hewitt created Parkrun, only 13 people turned out at a London park. Twenty years on, millions jog, run or walk five kilometres (3.1 miles) every week.

Come rain or shine, runners from around the world brave the ever-constant 9:00 am start to race to the finish line at one of the 2,500 Parkruns across 23 countries.

"If someone had said to me 20 years ago that Parkrun was going to be such a phenomenon, I would certainly have walked away, saying that it was too much for me," Sinton-Hewitt told AFP.

"What began as a small gathering has become a powerful force for good, promoting health, happiness and togetherness."

On October 5, walkers, runners and the volunteers who give up their Saturday mornings to point the way, shout encouragement and dutifully clock times will mark two decades of Parkrun.

On the green grass of Hampstead Heath in north London, some 400 people take part every week, arriving just before the start either on their own or as a group, with friends or to meet new ones.

Afterwards, everyone is invited to the park cafe.

"It's the best way to start the weekend," said Olivia Unwin, a 26-year-old writer who took part in her first Parkrun last year and has since run 48.

"I don't run fast but that's not a problem. I've met lots of friends. It gets me awake and I never regret going."

Martin Boyle does Parkrun with his two teenage sons. "It's a family thing, a combination of fun and competition," he said.

"It's good for them and they see their improvement."

Some participants wear a blue t-shirt with "500" on it, signifying that they have reached the Holy Grail of more than 500 Parkruns.

Len Voralia is one of them. At 82, he has run 612.

"I'm slowing down. I make an effort," he said, vowing to keep turning up every Saturday until he is at least 90.

