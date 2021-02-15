UrduPoint.com
Parler Announces Relaunch On Independent Technology Without Relying On 'Big Tech'

Mon 15th February 2021

Parler Announces Relaunch on Independent Technology Without Relying on 'Big Tech'

Parler announced on Monday its official relaunch after Amazon booted it from its hosting service in the wake of the Capital riot

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Parler announced on Monday its official relaunch after Amazon booted it from its hosting service in the wake of the Capital riot.

"Parler, the world's #1 free speech social media platform with over 20 million users, is announcing its official relaunch today, built on sustainable, independent technology and not reliant on so-called 'Big Tech' for its operations," the company said in a statement as quoted by Daily Mail.

Following the January 6 Capitol riot, Google, Apple and Amazon suspended their services to Parler, accusing it of hosting content that encourages violence. Parler has been down since then.

