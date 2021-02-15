Parler Announces Relaunch On Independent Technology Without Relying On 'Big Tech'
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 11:38 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Parler announced on Monday its official relaunch after Amazon booted it from its hosting service in the wake of the Capital riot.
"Parler, the world's #1 free speech social media platform with over 20 million users, is announcing its official relaunch today, built on sustainable, independent technology and not reliant on so-called 'Big Tech' for its operations," the company said in a statement as quoted by Daily Mail.
Following the January 6 Capitol riot, Google, Apple and Amazon suspended their services to Parler, accusing it of hosting content that encourages violence. Parler has been down since then.