Parler Announces Relaunch on Independent Technology Without Relying on 'Big Tech'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Parler announced on Monday its official relaunch after Amazon booted it from its hosting service in the wake of the Capital riot.

"Parler, the world's #1 free speech social media platform with over 20 million users, is announcing its official relaunch today, built on sustainable, independent technology and not reliant on so-called 'Big Tech' for its operations," the company said in a statement as quoted by Daily Mail.

Following the January 6 Capitol riot, Google, Apple and Amazon suspended their services to Parler, accusing it of hosting content that encourages violence. Parler has been down since then.