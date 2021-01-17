UrduPoint.com
Parler CEO, Family In Hiding Over Death Threats, Security Breaches - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) Parler CEO John Matze and his family have gone into hiding over death threats and personal security breaches that they have faced after the Big Tech purge of his social network in the wake of the January 6 US Capitol riot, Fox news reported, citing a court filing.

Parler has launched an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon after the latter, like other major companies, suspended its web services to the app, which is popular with President Donald Trump supporters. In response, Amazon argued that the lawsuit had no legal basis and claimed that its employees had also been subjected to threats and harassment.

"Parler's CEO, John Matze, Jr., reports in his declaration in support of Parler's TRO [Temporary Restraining Order] motion that many Parler employees are suffering harassment and hostility, fear for their safety and that of their families, and in some cases have fled their home state to escape persecution," the filing, obtained by Fox News on Saturday, said.

The executive also confirmed that he and his family were receiving threats.

"Matze himself, as the CEO of the company AWS [Amazon Web Services] continues to vilify, has had to leave his home and go into hiding with his family after receiving death threats and invasive personal security breaches," the document read.

The Parler chief earlier said that a hacker group had published his address and other personal data on the internet. In an interview with Reuters, he did not rule out that his social network would never return online after vendors ditched following the Capitol storming.

