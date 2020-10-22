UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parley For The Oceans To Partner With Big Luxury Fashion Group On Sustainable Materials

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 10:57 PM

Parley for the Oceans to Partner With Big Luxury Fashion Group on Sustainable Materials

Parley for the Oceans, an environmental organization tackling marine plastic pollution, will soon announce a new partnership with a large luxury fashion group, which will focus on switching to sustainable materials, Parley's Founder and CEO Cyrill Gutsch told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Parley for the Oceans, an environmental organization tackling marine plastic pollution, will soon announce a new partnership with a large luxury fashion group, which will focus on switching to sustainable materials, Parley's Founder and CEO Cyrill Gutsch told Sputnik.

The environmental organization has been collaborating with sportswear giant Adidas for over five years. Together, they have created the sneakers made from reclaimed marine plastic waste, first unveiled at the United Nations in 2015. The partnership has expanded into other apparel made using recycled materials, while around 15 million shoes set to be produced this year by Adidas in collaboration with Parley.

"What you can expect from us is an announcement very soon. With a very big fashion group to go aggressively into material innovation and go aggressively against exploitative material .

.. It is a luxury group," Gutsch told Sputnik on the sidelines of Moscow Open Innovations forum, held virtually this week.

After Parley's partnership with Adidas had proven successful, the organization was approached by over 1,000 brands seeking collaboration, but the offers were turned down as these companies failed to demonstrate true commitment to changing their manufacturing approach, the activist said.

Parley, founded by Gutsch in 2012, aims to contribute to the ocean plastic waste cleanup and management, while also helping business to switch to sustainable materials and production. Apart from Adidas, it has been collaborating with the UK fashion designer Stella McCartney as well as with the Maldives government and the World Bank, among others, to tackle marine plastic pollution.

Related Topics

World Bank United Nations Business Moscow United Kingdom Maldives 2015 From Government Million

Recent Stories

Mai Dubai City Half Marathon holds first mass even ..

16 minutes ago

Putin Says Extension of Coronavirus-Linked Support ..

16 minutes ago

US Working on Sanctioning Myanmar Officials for Op ..

16 minutes ago

Barbarians' Covid breach puts England game in doub ..

16 minutes ago

If Russia Wanted to Poison Navalny Would Never Let ..

19 minutes ago

UK-EU talks resume as clock ticks down to Brexit d ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.