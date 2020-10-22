Parley for the Oceans to Partner With Big Luxury Fashion Group on Sustainable Materials

Parley for the Oceans, an environmental organization tackling marine plastic pollution, will soon announce a new partnership with a large luxury fashion group, which will focus on switching to sustainable materials, Parley's Founder and CEO Cyrill Gutsch told Sputnik

The environmental organization has been collaborating with sportswear giant Adidas for over five years. Together, they have created the sneakers made from reclaimed marine plastic waste, first unveiled at the United Nations in 2015. The partnership has expanded into other apparel made using recycled materials, while around 15 million shoes set to be produced this year by Adidas in collaboration with Parley.

"What you can expect from us is an announcement very soon. With a very big fashion group to go aggressively into material innovation and go aggressively against exploitative material .

.. It is a luxury group," Gutsch told Sputnik on the sidelines of Moscow Open Innovations forum, held virtually this week.

After Parley's partnership with Adidas had proven successful, the organization was approached by over 1,000 brands seeking collaboration, but the offers were turned down as these companies failed to demonstrate true commitment to changing their manufacturing approach, the activist said.

Parley, founded by Gutsch in 2012, aims to contribute to the ocean plastic waste cleanup and management, while also helping business to switch to sustainable materials and production. Apart from Adidas, it has been collaborating with the UK fashion designer Stella McCartney as well as with the Maldives government and the World Bank, among others, to tackle marine plastic pollution.