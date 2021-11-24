Sweden's parliament on Wednesday elected Social Democratic party leader and current Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson as the country's first woman prime minister, after she clinched a last-minute deal securing key support

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Sweden's parliament on Wednesday elected Social Democratic party leader and current Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson as the country's first woman prime minister, after she clinched a last-minute deal securing key support.

Andersson will succeed outgoing Prime Minister Stefan Lofven after a total of 117 members of parliament voted for her, while 57 abstained and 174 voted against. Under Sweden's system, a prime ministerial candidate does not need the support of a majority in parliament, they just need to not have a majority against them.