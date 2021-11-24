UrduPoint.com

Parliament Elects Social Democrats' Andersson As Sweden's First Woman PM

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 02:43 PM

Parliament elects Social Democrats' Andersson as Sweden's first woman PM

Sweden's parliament on Wednesday elected Social Democratic party leader and current Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson as the country's first woman prime minister, after she clinched a last-minute deal securing key support

Andersson will succeed outgoing Prime Minister Stefan Lofven after a total of 117 members of parliament voted for her, while 57 abstained and 174 voted against. Under Sweden's system, a prime ministerial candidate does not need the support of a majority in parliament, they just need to not have a majority against them.

