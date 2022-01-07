UrduPoint.com

Parliament Fire Shifts S.Africa State-of-the-nation To Backup Venue

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2022 | 08:27 PM

Parliament fire shifts S.Africa state-of-the-nation to backup venue

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will next month deliver the annual state-of-the-nation address from an alternative venue in Cape Town after fire gutted the city's National Assembly building, parliament announced Friday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will next month deliver the annual state-of-the-nation address from an alternative venue in Cape Town after fire gutted the city's National Assembly building, parliament announced Friday.

City Hall, which will host the annual event bringing together the executive, the legislature and the judiciary on February 10, was where Nelson Mandela addressed crowds following his 1990 release from prison.

The flagship political gathering is traditionally held in the National Assembly chamber, but a fire that broke out in the Cape Town-based complex on Sunday badly damaged the building, making it unusable.

"The extensive damage has necessitated the institution to find an alternative venue off-site to host this important event in the parliamentary Calendar and the country," parliament said in a statement.

It said the Cape Town City Hall offered the infrastructure and capacity to host the flagship event.

"It is also a befitting place considering its historical significance which is embedded in the minds and hearts of South Africans," it said.

When Mandela, South Africa's first black president, spoke to the nation and euphoric crowds following more than 27 years in prison, Ramaphosa stood by his side, holding the microphone.

President Ramaphosa, who was 37 years old when Mandela was released, "will address the nation from the City Hall, 32 years since that historic occasion in 1990," parliament said in the statement.

It took more than 70 hours to extinguish the blaze which tore through the wood-panelled assembly chamber where parliamentary debates are held.

No casualties were reported in the fire, but the extensive damage has shaken the country.

A 49-year-old man, Zandile Christmas Mafe, appeared briefly in court Tuesday on charges of breaking into parliament, arson and intention to steal property, including laptops and documents. He is due back in court next week.

Related Topics

Assembly National Assembly Fire Nelson Mandela Christmas Parliament Man Cape Town South Africa Chamber February Sunday Event From Court

Recent Stories

Sheraz Kiyani felicitates Awan for becoming PTI pr ..

Sheraz Kiyani felicitates Awan for becoming PTI president Islamabad region

2 minutes ago
 Russian military advisors in Mali, say Malian army ..

Russian military advisors in Mali, say Malian army sources

2 minutes ago
 Kazakh leader rejects talks, tells forces to 'shoo ..

Kazakh leader rejects talks, tells forces to 'shoot to kill'

2 minutes ago
 ITP continues crackdown against violators

ITP continues crackdown against violators

2 minutes ago
 Over 60 People Injured in Riots in Kazakhstan's Sh ..

Over 60 People Injured in Riots in Kazakhstan's Shymkent, Now Situation Stable - ..

5 minutes ago
 About 150 Kyrgyz Peacekeepers Take Off to Kazakhst ..

About 150 Kyrgyz Peacekeepers Take Off to Kazakhstan - Defense Ministry

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.