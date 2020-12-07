Parliament in Eastern Libya to Discuss Lawmakers' Meeting With Colleagues From Tripoli

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Libya's House of Representatives (parliament sitting in the country's east) will meet on Monday to discuss the participation of its lawmakers in a joint meeting with parliamentarians from the capital Tripoli in the city of Ghadames, a House of Representatives spokesman told Sputnik.

"On Monday, the House of Representatives will hold an official meeting in Benghazi, during which it will discuss the events in the country and the issue of sending a number of lawmakers to the city of Ghadames to attend the meeting, which was agreed upon during the meetings of parliamentary representatives from Tobruk and Tripoli," the spokesman said.

According to him, all issues related to what is happening in Ghadames will be discussed by the parliament in Benghazi.

The spokesman found it difficult to say how many lawmakers could take part in the meeting.

Earlier, Libyan parliamentarians from Tripoli in the west of the country and Tobruk in the east, during a meeting in Morocco, agreed to meet in Ghadames to end the split in the House of Representatives. Such a meeting on the territory of Libya, at which the quorum necessary for making decisions can be achieved, according to statements by its participants in the media, is being held for the first time since 2014 (when the lawmakers were elected).