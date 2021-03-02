Parliament in Talks on Potential Liability for Calls for Russia Sanctions- Senior Lawmaker

Russian lawmakers are discussing with experts the possible liability that could be imposed for the calls for slapping sanctions on the country, upper chamber speaker, Valentina Matviyenko, said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Russian lawmakers are discussing with experts the possible liability that could be imposed for the calls for slapping sanctions on the country, upper chamber speaker, Valentina Matviyenko, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"If you do no like the country of your citizenship, you have a right to leave the country and you also have a right to obtain the citizenship of another country. But fighting against your own country and your own people with these stealthy methods only causes resentment and condemnation. A punishment should certainly be introduced for these calls," Matviyenko said, specifying that liability would be formalized.

"This will be a legislative norm. Experts, lower chamber lawmakers and senators are currently discussing it. The Federal Assembly [Russian parliament] will make a final decision on the level of the potential punishment," Matviyenko continued.

Earlier, Russia's film director Nikita Mikhalkov and entrepreneur Oleg Deripaska both suggested that those calling on foreign nations to introduce Russia sanctions be deprived of Russian citizenship.