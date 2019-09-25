Parliament: MPs and peers return after court rules shutdown unlawful

(@FahadShabbir)

MPs and peers will return to Parliament later after the Supreme Court ruled that its suspension was unlawful

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th September, 2019) MPs and peers will return to Parliament later after the Supreme Court ruled that its suspension was unlawful.Boris Johnson, who is flying back early from a UN summit in New York, faces calls to resign from opposition groups.The PM has said he "profoundly disagreed" with Tuesday's landmark ruling but he would respect it.Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Michael Gove, said he would not criticise the court, but he "disagreed with their position".Commons Speaker John Bercow said MPs will sit from 11:30 BST.

There will be no Prime Ministers' Questions but urgent questions, ministerial statements and emergency debates would be heard.Gove also said the government would outline its approach to the court ruling later through the Leader of the Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg.Following Tuesday's unanimous ruling, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn brought forward his party conference speech so he could return to Westminster on Wednesday.

Speaking to BBC's Radio 4 Today programme, he reiterated his call for Johnson to resign, and said the court's decision had left the PM "badly wanting".But he said he would not be proposing a motion of no confidence, which could trigger a general election, until it was "very clear" the prime minister will seek an extension to Brexit to prevent a no-deal.On Tuesday, the court ruled it was impossible to conclude there had been any reason - "let alone a good reason" - to advise the Queen to prorogue Parliament for five weeks in the run-up to the Brexit deadline of 31 October.Johnson, who was attending the UN General Assembly in New York, spoke to the Queen after the ruling, a senior government official said, although no details of the conversation have been revealed.The prime minister also chaired a 30-minute phone call with his cabinet.A source told Rees-Mogg told cabinet ministers on the call that the action by the court had amounted to a "constitutional coup".