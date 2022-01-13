UrduPoint.com

Parliament Of Kazakhstan Ratifies Air Traffic Agreement With US

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Parliament of Kazakhstan Ratifies Air Traffic Agreement With US

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 13 (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan's Parliament on Thursday passed a bill on ratification of the intergovernmental agreement with the United States concerning air traffic.

On December 30, 2019 in Nur-Sultan, US Ambassador to Kazakhstan William H. Moser and Kazakh Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Beibut Atamkulov signed an intergovernmental air transport agreement. The treaty included unrestricted capacity and frequency of services, open route rights, a liberal charter regime, and open code-sharing opportunities.

According to the recommendations of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on the liberalization of air traffic and the US' proposals, the parties can operate flights unhampered by restriction on the number of airlines, destinations and frequencies, including the fifth degree of freedoms of the air for passenger transportation, meaning the parties have the right to fly between two foreign countries on a flight originating or ending in one's own country.

The industry and infrastructure development ministry of Kazakhstan had said that the document is the first treaty in the country's history providing an open skies regime. The ratification of the agreement will allow Kazakh airlines to conduct passenger flights with an unlimited number of frequencies to any city of the US, as well as to carry out cargo flights between points in the US and outside of the country.

The bill is awaiting the signature of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Related Topics

Parliament Traffic United States Kazakhstan January December 2019 Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th January 2022

2 hours ago
 Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry organizes sy ..

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry organizes symposium on E-Commerce

10 hours ago
 Indian Space Agency Successfully Tests Cryogenic E ..

Indian Space Agency Successfully Tests Cryogenic Engine for Gaganyaan Spacecraft

10 hours ago
 UN Envoy De Mistura Begins First Trip to Western S ..

UN Envoy De Mistura Begins First Trip to Western Sahara - Spokesperson

10 hours ago
 Govt not scared from any opposition's movement: Ma ..

Govt not scared from any opposition's movement: Maleeka Bukhari

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.