Parliament Speaker Offers Condolence Over Demise Of Pope Francis
Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2025 | 07:01 PM
Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has extended his condolences following the passing of Pope Francis, the leader of the Catholic Church, who passed away on Monday at the age of 88
“The passing of the esteemed spiritual figure and the leader of Catholic Christians, His Holiness Pope Francis, is deeply regrettable,” the message read.
Qalibaf described the late Pope Francis as an advocate of peace and monotheism who dedicated considerable efforts in recent years to promoting amity and compassion among worshippers of God.
His Holiness's humanitarian reforms aimed at fostering monotheism, interreligious dialogue, global peace, and support for the oppressed – particularly his open condemnation of the Israeli massacre in Gaza and demands to stop the genocide of Palestinian civilians – will always be remembered, he added.
Meanwhile, the head of Iran’s Islamic Seminary, Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, in a separate message, expressed condolences to Vatican officials and all followers of Christianity on the sorrowful occasion.
Pope Francis was a prominent and influential figure in the field of interreligious dialogue and promoting peace and coexistence between nations, he said.
Earlier on Monday, the Vatican announced that Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88 at his residence in the Casa Santa Marta within the Vatican.
The pope faced respiratory illnesses in recent years. In November 2023, he canceled his planned visit to the United Arab Emirates due to illness.
Born on December 17, 1963, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, his full name was Jorge Mario Bergoglio. He was elected to succeed Pope Benedict XVI on March 13, 2013.
