Parliament to Elect New President of Iraq on February 7

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The Iraqi parliament is expected to elect a new president on February 7, the government's press service said on Thursday, adding that the Names of registered candidates will be announced on January 31.

On January 10, Iraqi parliamentary speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi announced the registration of candidates for the presidential election. Presidential hopefuls had 15 days to register to run in the election.

"The names of candidates in the presidential election, compliant with the law, will be announced on Monday, January 31," the press-service said, adding that "the parliamentary session for presidential election is appointed for February 7.

"

Acting President Barham Salih from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party Hoshyar Zebari are running for president.

In October, early parliamentary elections - the first since 2003 - took place in Iraq amid increased security measures, with 160 registered parties. Voter turnout was 41%. The bloc of influential Shiite politician Muqtada al-Sadr won the election with almost a third of all seats, 73 seats in the 329-seat parliament, followed by the Taqaddum alliance with 38 seats. The State of Law coalition was third with 37 seats. The parliamentary coalition Fatah then called the results illegitimate.