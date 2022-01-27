UrduPoint.com

Parliament To Elect New President Of Iraq On February 7

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2022 | 11:59 PM

Parliament to Elect New President of Iraq on February 7

The Iraqi parliament is expected to elect a new president on February 7, the government's press service said on Thursday, adding that the names of registered candidates will be announced on January 31

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The Iraqi parliament is expected to elect a new president on February 7, the government's press service said on Thursday, adding that the Names of registered candidates will be announced on January 31.

On January 10, Iraqi parliamentary speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi announced the registration of candidates for the presidential election. Presidential hopefuls had 15 days to register to run in the election.

"The names of candidates in the presidential election, compliant with the law, will be announced on Monday, January 31," the press-service said, adding that "the parliamentary session for presidential election is appointed for February 7.

"

Acting President Barham Salih from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party Hoshyar Zebari are running for president.

In October, early parliamentary elections - the first since 2003 - took place in Iraq amid increased security measures, with 160 registered parties. Voter turnout was 41%. The bloc of influential Shiite politician Muqtada al-Sadr won the election with almost a third of all seats, 73 seats in the 329-seat parliament, followed by the Taqaddum alliance with 38 seats. The State of Law coalition was third with 37 seats. The parliamentary coalition Fatah then called the results illegitimate.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Iraq Alliance January February October All From Government

Recent Stories

Breyer Confirms to Biden His Retirement at End of ..

Breyer Confirms to Biden His Retirement at End of Current US Supreme Court Term ..

1 minute ago
 COAS visits Multan Garrison, witnesses War Games

COAS visits Multan Garrison, witnesses War Games

1 minute ago
 UN Concerned by North Korea's Projectile Launches, ..

UN Concerned by North Korea's Projectile Launches, Calls for Talks

1 minute ago
 Coronavirus vaccination campaign phase RED-lll to ..

Coronavirus vaccination campaign phase RED-lll to start from February 1

1 minute ago
 Taremi fires Iran into 2022 World Cup finals with ..

Taremi fires Iran into 2022 World Cup finals with win over Iraq

1 hour ago
 Farrukh urges Sharif family to return for facing c ..

Farrukh urges Sharif family to return for facing corruption cases

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>