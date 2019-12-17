Parliamentary Committees of Russia, Turkey, Iran to Meet for 2nd Time in Ankara - Lawmaker

The second session of the Russian, Turkish and Iranian parliamentary foreign affairs committees will take place in early 2020 in Ankara, Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The second session of the Russian , Turkish and Iranian parliamentary foreign affairs committees will take place in early 2020 in Ankara , Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, said on Tuesday.

"We have an agreement with Turkey and Iran to hold regular trilateral joint sessions of foreign affairs committees.

The first one was during the end of the spring session [of Russian parliament] in Moscow. The second one is planned for the beginning of next year. It will take place in Turkey, in Ankara. We have already agreed on the dates on our end, [and] are waiting for a confirmation from our Iranian colleagues," he said during a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

According to the lawmaker, the third meeting will happen in Tehran, sometime in the second half of 2020, while the fourth will once again be in Moscow.