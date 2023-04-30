Parliamentary Conference 'Russia-Latin America' Planned for This Fall - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2023) State Duma (Russian parliament's lower house) Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has announced that an international parliamentary conference, "Russia-Latin America," will be held starting from the end of September and has invited the speaker of the Cuban parliament to attend the event.

"From September 30 to October 2, a large international parliamentary conference 'Russia - Latin America' is scheduled to be held. We invite you to lead a delegation from the Cuban parliament and visit the Russian Federation," Volodin said on Saturday, during a meeting with President of the National Assembly of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez.

A State Duma delegation headed by Volodin is currently on an official visit to Cuba.