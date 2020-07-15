UrduPoint.com
Parliamentary Election In Syria To Become Vital Step Toward Constitution Change - Lawmaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 11:55 PM

Upcoming parliamentary elections in Syria, which are scheduled for July 19 after being postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are a necessary step toward constitutional changes in the country and will facilitate the process, Ahmed Meree, a Syrian lawmaker and a candidate from the Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP) from the city of Aleppo, told Sputnik on Wednesday

"The time is right, we need to hold the elections now. We have already postponed these elections for 2-3 months. Syria is a democratic state. It is a multi-party parliamentary republic therefore we must held parliamentary elections. We are waiting for constitutional changes and ready to work with a constitutional committee," Meree said.

According to the politician, the elections are "an important step towards constitutional changes, it will certainly help the process.

"

Meree believes that Damascus should hold the elections, as it did in 2012 and 2016, regardless of the fact that many western countries and some regional states do not recognize the results of Syrian votes pushing for the implementation of resolution 2254, which calls for holding constitutional reform that would guarantee UN-supervised parliamentary and presidential elections in the country.

Parliamentary elections in Syria were scheduled to be held on April 13, but later postponed to May 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic. On May 7, it was again decided to postpone the elections until July 19. Syria's parliamentary elections occur every four years, with the last ones held in 2016.

