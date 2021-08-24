Parliamentary Elections in Iraq to Be Held on October 10 As Scheduled - Foreign Minister

Parliamentary elections in Iraq will be held on October 10 as there are no reasons to postpone them, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Parliamentary elections in Iraq will be held on October 10 as there are no reasons to postpone them, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told Sputnik.

Earlier in August, a source told Sputnik that elections may be postponed if influential Shiite politician Muqtada al-Sadr does not abandon his decision to boycott them.

"God willing, the parliamentary elections will be held on October 10 ... I do not think that they will be postponed, there are some proposals for a postponement, but the general atmosphere is for holding the elections - this was supported and contacts were made with international parties, and I want to thank the Russian side for supporting our demand in the UN Security Council to send international observers," Hussein said.