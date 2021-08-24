UrduPoint.com

Parliamentary Elections In Iraq To Be Held On October 10 As Scheduled - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 07:27 PM

Parliamentary Elections in Iraq to Be Held on October 10 As Scheduled - Foreign Minister

Parliamentary elections in Iraq will be held on October 10 as there are no reasons to postpone them, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Parliamentary elections in Iraq will be held on October 10 as there are no reasons to postpone them, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told Sputnik.

Earlier in August, a source told Sputnik that elections may be postponed if influential Shiite politician Muqtada al-Sadr does not abandon his decision to boycott them.

"God willing, the parliamentary elections will be held on October 10 ... I do not think that they will be postponed, there are some proposals for a postponement, but the general atmosphere is for holding the elections - this was supported and contacts were made with international parties, and I want to thank the Russian side for supporting our demand in the UN Security Council to send international observers," Hussein said.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Iraq May August October God

Recent Stories

RTA, Korean delegation discuss future of transport ..

RTA, Korean delegation discuss future of transport and control systems

5 minutes ago
 Taliban Not Confirming Reports About Political Off ..

Taliban Not Confirming Reports About Political Office Head's Meeting With CIA Ch ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan asks India to 'stay away' from Afghan Pea ..

Pakistan asks India to 'stay away' from Afghan Peace Process

2 minutes ago
 Taliban Say Afghan Women in Civil Service to Be Ab ..

Taliban Say Afghan Women in Civil Service to Be Able to Return to Work in Future ..

2 minutes ago
 Two officers killed in attack on Nigeria defence a ..

Two officers killed in attack on Nigeria defence academy

2 minutes ago
 Rise in Business Confidence Score good omen for ec ..

Rise in Business Confidence Score good omen for economy: LCCI

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.