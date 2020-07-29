UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parliamentary Elections In Jordan To Be Held On November 10 - State Media

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 10:12 PM

Parliamentary Elections in Jordan to Be Held on November 10 - State Media

Jordan's parliamentary elections will be held on November 10, the kingdom's Independent Election Commission announced on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Jordan's parliamentary elections will be held on November 10, the kingdom's Independent Election Commission announced on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, King Abdullah II has issued a royal decree to hold elections to the lower house of the state's parliament, the House of Representatives.

The 18th parliamentary elections in Jordan took place in September 2016.

The powers of the current parliament will expire on September 27 of this year. Under the country's legislature, the king has the right to extend his term for at least a year, but no more than two.

Related Topics

Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan September November 2016

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed pledges to continue implementing ..

16 minutes ago

Corniche Hospital&#039;s staff becomes second fami ..

16 minutes ago

ADCB reports net profit of AED1.436 billion in H2- ..

31 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two remote meetings of E ..

31 minutes ago

DCD announces final results of &#039;life after co ..

2 hours ago

14th Ras Al Khaimah Government Excellence Awards w ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.