Parliamentary Elections in Jordan to Be Held on November 10 - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Jordan's parliamentary elections will be held on November 10, the kingdom's Independent Election Commission announced on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, King Abdullah II has issued a royal decree to hold elections to the lower house of the state's parliament, the House of Representatives.

The 18th parliamentary elections in Jordan took place in September 2016.

The powers of the current parliament will expire on September 27 of this year. Under the country's legislature, the king has the right to extend his term for at least a year, but no more than two.