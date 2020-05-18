Parliamentary Elections in Montenegro to Be Held Before End of September - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The parliamentary elections in Montenegro will take place between the end of August and the end of September, the country's president, Milo Djukanovic, said on Monday.

"According to the constitution, parliamentary elections in Montenegro must be held before the end of September," Djukanovic said during an address marking the second anniversary of his presidential mandate.

According to the president, a discussion with all interested parties on a specific date should be held once the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic ends in the country.

Djukanovic pointed out that 324 COVID-19 cases have been registered in Montenegro since the beginning of the pandemic, nine people have died, and 311 have recovered.

"We will try to establish a date suitable for the majority within the framework set by the constitution. We will see whether the elections will be held in early September, late September or late August," the Montenegrin president added.

In the current convocation of the Montenegrin parliament, Djukanovic's Democratic Party of Socialists and its coalition partners hold 42 out of 81 seats.