Parliamentary Elections to Be Held in Tunisia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) Elections to the Tunisian parliament will be held on Saturday, the first legislative elections since the new Constitution was adopted by referendum on July 25.

For the first time, people will vote for individual candidates rather than party lists. Gender parity, which was introduced in 2016 as one of the key demands by the Arab revolution of 2011, has been abolished.