Parliamentary Inquiry Shows Women in UK Military Subject to Unfair Treatment - Charity

Women in the British Armed Forces are still subject to unfair treatment, as evidenced by a recent parliamentary inquiry that found that the majority of servicewomen were victims of abuse, bullying, and harassment during their time in the military, the Royal British Legion (RBL), a leading charity that provides support and assistance to current and former members of the country's military, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021)

The Defence Sub-Committee on Women in the Armed Forces conducted a survey of 4,106 current and former servicewomen as part of the inquiry. In the poll, 64% of female veterans and 58% of current servicewomen said that they had experienced bullying, harassment, and discrimination in the armed forces.

"The RBL challenges injustices affecting the Armed Forces community, and it is clear in this report that servicewomen are still not receiving fair treatment.

It is essential that the Government, the Armed Forces, and anyone who provides services or support to female members of the Service community to consider its findings with the seriousness they deserve," a spokesperson from the Royal British Legion said in a statement.

Despite the findings, nearly 90% of servicewomen and veterans said that they would still recommend a career in the armed forces, although more than 80% said that they faced additional challenges as a result of being female.

In a press release accompanying the inquiry's written report, the parliamentary sub-committee accused the Ministry of Defence of "failing to protect female personnel."

The Royal British Legion is a UK-based charity that offers a range of services, including financial and social support, to serving and former members of the British Armed Forces, as well as their families and dependents.