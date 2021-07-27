UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parliamentary Inquiry Shows Women In UK Military Subject To Unfair Treatment - Charity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 01:45 PM

Parliamentary Inquiry Shows Women in UK Military Subject to Unfair Treatment - Charity

Women in the British Armed Forces are still subject to unfair treatment, as evidenced by a recent parliamentary inquiry that found that the majority of servicewomen were victims of abuse, bullying, and harassment during their time in the military, the Royal British Legion (RBL), a leading charity that provides support and assistance to current and former members of the country's military, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Women in the British Armed Forces are still subject to unfair treatment, as evidenced by a recent parliamentary inquiry that found that the majority of servicewomen were victims of abuse, bullying, and harassment during their time in the military, the Royal British Legion (RBL), a leading charity that provides support and assistance to current and former members of the country's military, told Sputnik.

The Defence Sub-Committee on Women in the Armed Forces conducted a survey of 4,106 current and former servicewomen as part of the inquiry. In the poll, 64% of female veterans and 58% of current servicewomen said that they had experienced bullying, harassment, and discrimination in the armed forces.

"The RBL challenges injustices affecting the Armed Forces community, and it is clear in this report that servicewomen are still not receiving fair treatment.

It is essential that the Government, the Armed Forces, and anyone who provides services or support to female members of the Service community to consider its findings with the seriousness they deserve," a spokesperson from the Royal British Legion said in a statement.

Despite the findings, nearly 90% of servicewomen and veterans said that they would still recommend a career in the armed forces, although more than 80% said that they faced additional challenges as a result of being female.

In a press release accompanying the inquiry's written report, the parliamentary sub-committee accused the Ministry of Defence of "failing to protect female personnel."

The Royal British Legion is a UK-based charity that offers a range of services, including financial and social support, to serving and former members of the British Armed Forces, as well as their families and dependents.

Related Topics

Women From Government

Recent Stories

IACAD call centre receives over 10,000 requests un ..

2 minutes ago

Philippines logs 7,186 new COVID-19 cases, total r ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan earns $459 million from travel services e ..

1 minute ago

9th, 11th grade exams kickoff in KP

1 minute ago

Djokovic, Barty going for gold in Olympics mixed d ..

1 minute ago

Khrusheed Shah's bail petition rejected again

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.