Parliamentary Normandy Format Possible After COVID Situation Normalization - Volodin

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 08:50 AM

Parliamentary Normandy Format Possible After COVID Situation Normalization - Volodin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The issue of the development of the Normandy format in the parliamentary dimension can be raised after the situation with the coronavirus pandemic in the world changes, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said.

"As soon as the situation in connection with the pandemic changes, we hope to bring these issues up for discussion within the framework of dialogue with our colleagues from France and Germany," Volodin said in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta government newspaper.

"The decisions made within the framework of the Normandy format by the heads of state must be implemented in the legislative bodies. If Ukraine, declaring its position within the framework of the Normandy Four, is going to implement them, then the Verkhovna Rada, for its part, needs to get involved in this work," he said.

More Stories From World

